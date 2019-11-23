Home Nation

Protests over Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU may end if he clears job interview next week 

Prof Khan had applied for the post of assistant professor of Sanskrit in the Ayurveda department of the IMS and now his name tops the list of merit holders who will be interviewed on November 29.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

BHU students stage a sit-in on campus to protest against the appointment of Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan | pti

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Protests by students of BHU’s Sanskrit Vidya Dharam Vijnan (SVDV) over the appointment of Prof Firoz Khan as an assistant professor of Sanskrit literature may die down soon as another opening has emerged for the professor in the Ayurveda department of the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) in the same university.

Prof Khan had applied for the post of assistant professor of Sanskrit in the Ayurveda department of the IMS and now his name tops the list of merit holders who will be interviewed on November 29. If Prof Khan is selected following the interview, he will resign from the SVDV.

Talk over another opportunity coming Prof Khan’s way gained ground after the list of meritorious candidates shortlisted for interviews for the post of assistant professor in the Ayurveda department was uploaded on the BHU website on Friday night.

The protesting students had ended their dharna on Friday evening after the SVDV students announced that they were putting off their sit-in for the next 10 days after varsity authorities assured they would give a satisfactory response to their queries over the Prof Khan’s appointment.

However, they decided to boycott their classes and examinations till their demands were met by the university administration. They took out a protest march to the local PMO office in Varanasi from the Singh Dwar of their campus to hand over a memorandum addressed to the PM on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has also stepped in to defuse the situation. Sanghchalak (in charge) of Kashi Prant (region) Dr Jai Prakash Lal condemned the controversy over Prof Khan kicked up by SVDV students saying opposition to the appointment of a person following due selection process was unfounded if it was done on the basis of faith.

Another prominent RSS member Dr Vijay Karna, associated with Bhau Rao Devras Sewa Nyas, said the Sangh firmly believed that anyone appointed after fulfilling the norms and ready to teach Sanskrit with dedication should not be opposed. “Any Muslim who has studied Sanskrit with such merit should be praised. Objection to his appointment was totally wrong,” he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BHU Prof Firoz Khan
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp