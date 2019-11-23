Home Nation

Three Left MPs write to J&K govt, seek permission to meet detained leaders

The MPs cited the visit of a European delegation to Kashmir and said it should not be difficult for the government to allow three MPs to visit.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three Rajya Sabha MPs have written to J&K Home Department to visit Valley and meet National Conference leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah and former CPM MLA Yousuf Tarigami, who have been in detention since abrogation of Article 370 in August.    

CPM MPs Elamaram Kareem and TK Rangarajan and CPI’s Binoy Viswam wrote to Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Kashmir. “The visit is to know about their health condition and have a friendly talk with them preferably in the coming week with your permission,” said the letter signed by them.

Kareem said the authorities had confirmed receipt of the letter and should “permit us if condition there is normal” as stated by Home Minister Amit Shah. 

The MPs cited the visit of a European delegation to Kashmir and said it should not be difficult for the government to allow three MPs to visit.

Electoral bond protest

The Opposition on Friday continued its protest over electoral bond, asking PM Narendra Modi to come clean. Opposition parties led by the Congress sought to raise the issue in the Rajya Sabha but were not allowed by the Chair. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, protested in Parliament House.

