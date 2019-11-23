Home Nation

WATCH | Anand Mahindra tweets Kabaddi video to explain Maharashtra coup

Mahindra retweeted an old viral video of a Kabaddi match, which showed a `'raider' getting trapped by a 'defender,' to mock the current situation of Maharashtra.

Published: 23rd November 2019 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra Group Chairman and MD Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman and MD Anand Mahindra (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Saturday shared a Kabaddi video showing a `raider' falling prey to an audacious move executed by a `defender' to illustrate the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as deputy CM in a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra early Saturday morning.

ALSO READ: SC to hear Congress-NCP-Sena plea against Maharashtra Governor's decision on Sunday at 11:30 am

The development came when the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress were in talks to stake claim for forming a non-BJP government.

Mahindra retweeted an old viral video of a Kabaddi match, which showed a `'raider' getting trapped by a 'defender'.

"Remember this video I had tweeted? Can you think of any more appropriate way to describe what just happened in Maharashtra?" Mahindra, who heads the city-headquartered USD 20 billion group, said on Twitter.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who heads the RPG group, also tweeted about the day's happenings.

"shared Pawar", he tweeted, perhaps suggesting that two members of the Pawar family -- NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his renegade nephew Ajit -- are now in different camps.

ALSO READ | Our 44 MLAs are intact, Maharashtra Governor bypassed all norms: Congress leader KC Venugopal

Later, Goenka retweeted another user's message, which said the race for the CM's post is not over yet.

"3 movies with the most twists and turns that I have ever seen: Race, Andhadhun, Maharashtrachya CM Kaun? (Who is Maharashtra's CM?) something tells me the last one isn't over yet...give me more popcorn please," the tweet said.

Meanwhile, Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group congratulated Fadnavis for coming back to power after a brief spell of President's rule.

"Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister of #Maharashtra. Continuity in leadership is beneficial for the state and I wish him the very best for his second tenure," Jindal tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Mahindra Maharashtra Government NCP Shiv Sena Maharashtra Drama
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp