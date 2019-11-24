11 mobile phones recovered from possession of detained leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Eleven mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of several mainstream leaders who are under detention at the MLA Hostel here, police said on Sunday.

The search operation was conducted on Saturday evening as per the jail manual as there were inputs about the use of mobile phones by detainees at the MLA Hostel which has been turned into a sub-jail, a police official said.

"Eleven mobile phones were recovered from the MLA hostel during a search operation," the official said.

Security personnel searched the rooms of the detainees and found the mobile phones, he said, adding investigations were on as to how the phones reached inside the sub-jail.

About three dozen politicians have been detained since August 5 after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories at the MLA hostel near M A Road here.

They were shifted from the Centaur Hotel last week as the hotel lacked facilities to withstand the harsh winter in the Kashmir valley.