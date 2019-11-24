Home Nation

Ajit Pawar meets CM Fadnavis to discuss details of govt formation: Sources

Sharad Pawar, on Saturday, said that there was no question of forming an alliance with BJP and that his nephew Ajit Pawar's statement was 'false'.

Published: 24th November 2019 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar leaves from his residence.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar leaves from his residence. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence here late on Sunday evening.

According to sources, details of government formation were discussed at the late-night meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, sources have said.

Pawar visited CM’s official residence Varsha at around 10 pm and he left for his residence at 11.10 pm.

Earlier Pawar Sadabhau Khot of the Rayat Kranti Party (RKP) had a meeting with CM Fadnavis. Hence, it is believed that the BJP was conducting meetings with its allies on details of government formation.

From Sunday SC hearing to nephew-uncle twitter war - Twists and turns in Maharashtra drama

Some of the MLAs who left CM's residence Varsha, just ahead of Ajit Pawar’s visit, said that some legal experts too were present at the residence. Hence, sources say that the details of government formation as-well-as the presentation before the Supreme Court on Monday might have been discussed at the meeting.

Sources revealed that BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan and Vinod Tawde were present during the meeting.

The Pawar’s group will be allotted 12 ministerial posts and 15 posts in state-owned corporations. Hence, the meeting between the two leaders might have been about that, said the sources from within the BJP.

A late-night tweet from the CMO Maharashtra, however, said the CM and the Deputy CM discussed various measures for rain-hit farmers.

"CM @Dev_Fadnavis and DCM @AjitPawarSpeaks today met and discussed on various measures for additional support & assistance to unseasonal rain-affected farmers. Tomorrow it will be further discussed with the Chief Secretary & Finance Secretary".

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister.

NCP has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party, with the party chief saying that the decision of Ajit to align with the BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law.

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25.

