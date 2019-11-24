Home Nation

BJP running away from proving majority, should prove majority immediately: Congress

The move jolted the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena who were giving final touches to government formation in the state but rattled the NCP the most due to Ajit Pawar's rebellion.

Published: 24th November 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Prithviraj Chavan address the media at Supreme Court in New Delhi

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Prithviraj Chavan address the media at Supreme Court in New Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Demanding a floor test immediately, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP is "running away" from proving a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly as it does not have the required numbers.

Congress leader and former state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan in a joint plea by the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena said they have sought the Supreme Court's intervention to order a floor test immediately.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the current government in the state is "illegitimate" and a floor test is the only solution.

In a dramatic development on Saturday morning, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.

The move jolted the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena who were giving final touches to government formation in the state but rattled the NCP the most due to Ajit Pawar's rebellion.

ALSO READ | Fadnavis has support of over 170 MLAs, will prove majority: BJP on Maharashtra turmoil

NCP president Sharad Pawar had snubbed Ajit Pawar for taking decisions unilaterally.

The BJP and Ajit Pawar are running away from a floor test as the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine has the majority, Surjewala claimed.

"Our demand is simple. Let us have a floor test and whoever has the majority will be established. BJP and Ajit Pawar are shying away and running away from proving majority on the floor of the House. The moment a floor test is ordered, our majority will be established and it will be proved that BJP in a surreptitious midnight operation using the office of the governor constituted an illegitimate government," he said.

The Supreme Court on Sunday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it on Monday morning the letters of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari recommending revocation of President's rule in the state and inviting Fadnavis to form government.

In the special hearing on a holiday, the apex court also issued notices to the Centre and the Maharashtra government on the petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as the chief minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Drama Congress floor test demand
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp