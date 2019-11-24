Home Nation

BJP stalwart and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kailash Joshi passes away at 90

The state BJP has now lost two stalwarts in a span of three months after Babulal Gaur, one of Joshi's successors and friends, passed away in August.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kailash Joshi. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: Kailash Joshi, one of the tallest leaders in the state and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, who set a benchmark for political sagacity and probity in public life, passed away here on Sunday shortly before noon. He was 90.

Joshi was ailing for some months and was admitted to a private hospital. His death has cast a gloom in the political circles across parties in Madhya Pradesh and in Chhattisgarh, which was part of the undivided state he headed as the Chief Minister from June 1977 to January 1978. Both the states have declared a day's mourning.

The state BJP has now lost two stalwarts in a span of three months after Babulal Gaur, one of Joshi's successors and friends, passed away in August.

Joshi's body will be kept at the state BJP office here for a day for people to pay homage. His family members want to perform the last rites at Hatpipalya in Dewas district on Monday.

Joshi was a founding member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the previous avatar of the BJP, in 1951.

Joshi was chosen to head the Janata Party government in the state after the Emergency. On June 26, 1977, he was chosen as the Chief Minister against the wishes of the Jana Sangh component of the Janata Party which wanted Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha at the helm of affiars in Madhya Pradesh.

But Joshi's tenure did not last long. He was replaced by Sakhlecha on January 18, 1978. Strangely, it was his own party that wanted him replaced because the extra constitutional elements found him unresponsive to the extraneous demands.

In 1990, when the BJP defeated the Congress to win a simple majority, Joshi was the popular choice among the party legislators. But the party high command overruled the choice and imposed Sunderlal Patwa on the legislative party.

The move was criticised as the BJP was boasting of democratic values in the selection of party leaders. A worldly wise Patwa was chosen over Joshi in the hope that he would run the government and sustain the party financially.

Another major contribution of Joshi was exposing the Churhat Lottery scam and moving the high Court in 1989. The high court indicted the then Chief Minister Arjun Singh and the order caused his ouster after 13 months in power during his second innings.

Joshi was expected to have been made a Governor under the new BJP dispensation. But he was apparently found unsuitable to do the bidding of the new leadership which seemed to have no use for saintly disposition.

In 1955, Joshi was elected President of the Municipality of Hatpipalya for the first time. He went on to become the Jan Sangh MLA from Bagli in Dewas district continuously since 1962.

During the Emergency, Joshi was arrested on July 28, 1975 after which he was kept under arrest for 19 months. Joshi will be remembered for his sacrifices in the jail too. He was injured while fending off a lathi blow on his party colleague Vikram Verma.

He was also elected an MP and raised the issues of Madhya Pradesh in the Parliament. His son Deepak Joshi was a minister in Shivraj Singh Chauhan's government.

Condoling Joshi's death, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath tweeted: "The death of Kailash Joshi, a soft-spoken, simple, easygoing personality is an irreparable loss in the political field. My condolences to the family."

Former Chief Minister and BJP national Vice President Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that with the death of Kailash Joshi, an era came to an end.

"He gave a new direction to the politics of Madhya Pradesh. He was the voice of the poor and the weak. As a humble and soft-spoken politician, he was a role model for most of us young leaders," said Chouhan.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Joshi had contributed towards Madhya Pradesh's growth.

"Kailash Joshi was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh's growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India. He made a mark as an effective legislator. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Joshi a leader who always strived for public interest.

"Received the sad news of the death of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Joshi. He was a leader associated with the ground who always strived for public interest. He played an important role in organisational expansion in MP. I express my condolences to his family," Shah said.

An eloquent orator, Joshi won the hearts of the people with his equanimity. Joshi's unique administrative qualities have been an example for young leaders to follow.

Expressing grief over the death of Joshi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, "I pray to God for the peace of his soul. May God give the bereaved family strength to bear the loss."

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Gopal Bhargava, said, "As founder of the party in the state, Joshi gave it a strong foundation. He was a saint among politicians. I have been constantly receiving his support for four decades. There can be no other person like him in politics. His death is a personal loss for me."

Congress leader K.K. Mishra said the death of Joshi brought to an end an era where politics represented healthy, idealistic character of true values. "Joshi was a symbol of simplicity and renunciation. He represented genuine values in politics," Mishra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kailash Joshi BJP stalwart
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp