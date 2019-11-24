Home Nation

Farm loan waiver to anti-lynching law, Congress releases manifesto for Jharkhand election

The Congress has stitched an alliance with the JMM and the RJD to contest the five-phase assembly elections between November 30 and December 20.

Published: 24th November 2019 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh state Congress President Rameshwar Oraon and others release party's manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi Sunday Nov. 24 2019.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh state Congress President Rameshwar Oraon and others release party's manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi Sunday Nov. 24 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, promising a one-time farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and stringent law to deal with cases of lynching in the state.

Besides the loan waiver assurance, the manifesto -- released by AICC in-charge RPN Singh here -- pledged to free farmers from the clutches of money lenders and make the process of institutional loans easier.

"An effective 'Kisan Fasal Bima' will be introduced and adequate compensation to agriculture produce affected by pests and natural calamities will be provided, and modern tools and fertiliser will be given to farmers on suitable prices," it said.

The Congress has stitched an alliance with the JMM and the RJD to contest the five-phase assembly elections between November 30 and December 20 to the 81-member House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand assembly elections Congress c RJD
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp