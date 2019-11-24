Home Nation

Four suspended BSP leaders, including former MLAs, likely to join Samajwadi Party

BSP Basti district president Sanjay Dhusia said that the leaders had been involved in anti-party activities for the past several months and had been given several warnings.

Published: 24th November 2019

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) has expelled five-time MLA Ram Prasad for indiscipline and anti-party activities.

The party also suspended three former MLAs from Basti-- Rajendra Chaudhary, Doodh Ram and Jitendra Kumar from the party on Saturday.

Sources said that the expelled leaders would now join the Samajwadi Party.

Ram Prasad Chaudhary, a former MP and a minister in the Mayawati government, told reporters that he had not yet made up his mind about it.

"I do not know why the party president Mayawati is upset with me. I resigned from the party on Saturday but soon after, I was served with an expulsion notice. I will continue in politics but have not decided yet which party to join," he said.

The former MP is a prominent Kurmi leader in Basti and weilds considerable clout in the region.

Recently, former BSP MLC and former finance minister KK Gautam also joined SP.

