Home Nation

Maharana Partap's horse Chetak's mention in Ekta Kapoor s erotic series sparks row in Rajasthan

The protesters allege that in one of the episodes Maharana Pratap’s loyal and courageous horse ‘Chetak’ has been named several times to denote the male genital and to erose sexuality.

Published: 24th November 2019 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two years back it was Padmawat controversy which had enraged the people of Rajasthan. This time it is Balaji Telefilms' web series -Gandi Baat 4- which has used Maharana Pratap's horse's name 'Chetak' in erotic web series leading to protests from the Hindu outfits, Rajput Karni Sena and the erstwhile Royal family of Mewar.

The protesters allege that in one of the episodes Maharana Pratap’s loyal and courageous horse ‘Chetak’, the epitome of Mewar’s glory has been named several times to denote the male genital and to erose sexuality.

Shiv Sena, Shri Ram Sena on Friday gave a memorandum to the collector calling for a ban on the web series and demanding apology from the web series producer.

The erstwhile Royal family has demanded strict action from central government against Balaji films.  It's about the story of a girl. 

On Friday, Group of Shiv Sainiks gathered outside the Udaipur collectorate. They demonstrated their anger against the filmmaker Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Films.

They called slogans against her and handed over a memorandum to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in the name of Information and Broadcasting Minister. The memorandum says that Chetak is the loyal and proud horse of the great king of Mewar Maharana Pratap and insult of such a faithful horse is an insult of not only Mewar but entire India.

It further states that using Chetak’s name and comparing it with one of the male parts and presenting it in obscene manner is wrong and such a web series should be banned as well as its episodes should be removed from youtube.

"The sentiments  of thousands of Mewaris got hurt with such an incidence, we demand strict legal action against the maker of the series and its team, we want it to be removed”, said Sudhir Sharma District President  of Shiv Sena Mewar  ."The government should soon look into the matter and take action or be ready for dire consequences, Ekta Kapoor should be arrested" , Sharma added.

Vishwa Raj Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar and a descendant of Maharana Pratap, expressed outrage and said that the government should take strong action against those who misuse the media's freedom, "

Responsibility and civilization are associated with freedom and only freedom If it happens, it will be a kind of anarchy. Civilization and freedom go together with responsibility as far as what about Mewar and history. And often arises such things must stop them under a law. "

Local historians and writers say that Chetak’s loyalty towards his owner was more than the Rajput kings of the time. He not only remained loyal to his owner till his last breath but also rescued Maharana Pratap from the battlefield in spite of having a fatal wound himself.are also hurt.

"For those who all respect and worship Rana Pratap, his loyal horse Chetak is not an animal but has been raised to the position of a ‘lok devta’ who had laid his life to save his master. It is shameful that its name has been denoted in a bad light”, claims writer, Journalist and historian Ugarsen Rao. 

Rajput Karni Sena which was in centre of focus during the Padmavat controversy has condemned the act said will support the protestors.

"Maharana Pratap is Maharana because of his loyal horse Chetak, we condemn this shameful act and we are with those who are raising their voice against this height of vulgarity," said National President of Rajput Karni Sena.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ekta Kapoor chetak Gandi baat 4
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp