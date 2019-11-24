Maharana Partap's horse Chetak's mention in Ekta Kapoor s erotic series sparks row in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two years back it was Padmawat controversy which had enraged the people of Rajasthan. This time it is Balaji Telefilms' web series -Gandi Baat 4- which has used Maharana Pratap's horse's name 'Chetak' in erotic web series leading to protests from the Hindu outfits, Rajput Karni Sena and the erstwhile Royal family of Mewar.



The protesters allege that in one of the episodes Maharana Pratap’s loyal and courageous horse ‘Chetak’, the epitome of Mewar’s glory has been named several times to denote the male genital and to erose sexuality.



Shiv Sena, Shri Ram Sena on Friday gave a memorandum to the collector calling for a ban on the web series and demanding apology from the web series producer.



The erstwhile Royal family has demanded strict action from central government against Balaji films. It's about the story of a girl.



On Friday, Group of Shiv Sainiks gathered outside the Udaipur collectorate. They demonstrated their anger against the filmmaker Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Films.



They called slogans against her and handed over a memorandum to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in the name of Information and Broadcasting Minister. The memorandum says that Chetak is the loyal and proud horse of the great king of Mewar Maharana Pratap and insult of such a faithful horse is an insult of not only Mewar but entire India.

It further states that using Chetak’s name and comparing it with one of the male parts and presenting it in obscene manner is wrong and such a web series should be banned as well as its episodes should be removed from youtube.



"The sentiments of thousands of Mewaris got hurt with such an incidence, we demand strict legal action against the maker of the series and its team, we want it to be removed”, said Sudhir Sharma District President of Shiv Sena Mewar ."The government should soon look into the matter and take action or be ready for dire consequences, Ekta Kapoor should be arrested" , Sharma added.



Vishwa Raj Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar and a descendant of Maharana Pratap, expressed outrage and said that the government should take strong action against those who misuse the media's freedom, "



Responsibility and civilization are associated with freedom and only freedom If it happens, it will be a kind of anarchy. Civilization and freedom go together with responsibility as far as what about Mewar and history. And often arises such things must stop them under a law. "

Local historians and writers say that Chetak’s loyalty towards his owner was more than the Rajput kings of the time. He not only remained loyal to his owner till his last breath but also rescued Maharana Pratap from the battlefield in spite of having a fatal wound himself.are also hurt.



"For those who all respect and worship Rana Pratap, his loyal horse Chetak is not an animal but has been raised to the position of a ‘lok devta’ who had laid his life to save his master. It is shameful that its name has been denoted in a bad light”, claims writer, Journalist and historian Ugarsen Rao.

Rajput Karni Sena which was in centre of focus during the Padmavat controversy has condemned the act said will support the protestors.



"Maharana Pratap is Maharana because of his loyal horse Chetak, we condemn this shameful act and we are with those who are raising their voice against this height of vulgarity," said National President of Rajput Karni Sena.