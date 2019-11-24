Naxals torch vehicles engaged in PMGSY road work in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

RAIPUR: Five vehicles and a machine engaged in road construction work were set ablaze by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Madonar village under Chhotedongar police station area where road construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is underway, a local police official told PTI.

Naxals reached the construction site, located around 350 kilometres away from state capital Raipur, and set on fire four tractors and one excavator belonging to a private contractor and a worker's motorcycle, he said.

A search operation is underway to apprehend the ultras, he said.

Three Naxals held, two women ultras surrender in Sukma

SUKMA: Three Naxals were arrested and two women ultras surrendered in separate places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Sunday.

Lower rung Naxals Kawasi Singa (40), Podiyam Aayta (42) and Madkam Somda (22) were apprehended on Saturday near Timelwada village under Chintagufa police station limits by a security team on a search operation, a police official said.

Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were involved in this operation, he said.

"The three were involved in two incidents of attacks on police teams in 2017 in Chintagufa area.

They have been remanded in judicial custody," he added.

In another incident, women ultras Podiyam Somdi (24) and Madvi Muke (27) surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials in Sukma town on Saturday, he said.

While Somdi was active as a militia platoon member, Muke was part of the Chetna Natyan Mandli (CNM), a cultural wing of the Maoists, he said.