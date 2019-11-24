Home Nation

Not possible that you hijack 'Jantantra' with 'Jugadtantra': Naqvi's dig at Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance

The Union Minister said there should be a stable government, a government which is dedicated to the development.

Published: 24th November 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the formation of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is according to the wishes of people of the state.

The Minister also took a veiled dig at the attempt by Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress to form the government saying "it is not possible that you hijack "Jantantra" (democracy) with "Jugadtantra"."

"Devendra Fadnavis and BJP government in Maharashtra shows respect to people's mandate and is according to the wishes of Maharashtra people. It is not possible that you hijack "Jantantra" (democracy) with "Jugadtantra"," he said.

The Union Minister said there should be a stable government, a government which is dedicated to the development and stressed that "whatever will happen will be good and what has happened is within the framework of the constitution."

Responding to the criticism over BJP forming the government in the state, Naqvi said, "Many people raise questions and people give them answers from time to time."

ALSO READ | Produce relevant record, letter of support by 10:30 am on Monday: SC to Maharashtra Governor

Commenting on the former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's tweet on Electoral Bonds, the Union Minister said a fair system doesn't suit people who are involved in corruption from head to toe.

"People involved in corruption from head to toe, a fair system does not suit them. As for the electoral bands, this process has been done with honesty and with the intention to root out black money," he said.

Chidambaram had on Saturday tweeted, "I have asked my family to tweet this on my behalf: Electoral Bonds are the biggest scam of the decade. Purchasers will be known to the Bank and, therefore, to the Government. The donor will be known to the party (BJP) to which he donated."

"Donor who did not donate to the BJP will be known to the BJP. If anyone is completely in the dark it will be the people of India. Long live transparency!," the former Finance Minister said in another tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Shiv Sena Congress NCP BJP Ajit Pawar Sharad Pawar
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp