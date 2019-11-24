Home Nation

Now, jute coats for cows in Ayodhya different shelters!

Niraj Shukla, Nagar Nigam Commissioner of Ayodhya said that the first delivery will arrive in November end and each cow coat costs Rs 250-300.

Published: 24th November 2019 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

cow smuggling, cattle, lynching

For representational purposes

By IANS

AYODHYA: With winter setting in, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has decided to buy jute coats for the cows staying in different shelters of the holy city.

Niraj Shukla, Nagar Nigam Commissioner of Ayodhya, said, "We are in the process of getting the cow coats made. This scheme will be implemented in three-four phases. First we are starting with Baishingpur cow shelter, which houses around 1,200 cattle including 700 bulls and the rest being cows and calves. We have initially placed order for 100 cow coats for the calves."

Shukla further said that the first delivery will arrive in November end and each cow coat costs Rs 250-300.

"Three layer coats for the calves are being prepared. We have asked for the use of soft clothes for the calves in the innermost layer apart from the jute which provides warmth to the body."

The commissioner said the coats for the cows and bulls will have separate designs. The bulls will have coats made only of jute, while cows coats will have two layers. "We thought of getting coats stitched for the cows as they keep falling off," he added.

Shukla further said, "The cow shelter will also have a bonfire to save the cows from extreme cold. Paddy straw will be put on the floor to provide warmth to the cattle if they choose to sit."

Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said, "our focus is on the service of cows. We are developing other cow shelters also and will make them the best in the state."

Ayodhya Municipal Corporation Ayodhya Cow Shelters
