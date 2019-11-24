Home Nation

Yashwant Sinha-led civil society delegation not allowed to move out of Srinagar

activist Sushoba Bharve, who is part of the Concerned Citizens' Group, said the police stopped them from going to Pulwama in south Kashmir and Budgam, the district neighbouring Srinagar.

Published: 24th November 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: For the second consecutive day on Sunday, a five-member civil society delegation, led by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, was not allowed to move outside Srinagar by police.

"We are not allowed to go out of Srinagar district. So, the people, (from) where we were to go, are coming here to meet us," activist Sushoba Bharve, who is part of the Concerned Citizens' Group, said.

She added that the group would meet four-five delegations at a hotel here on Sunday.

Bharve said the police stopped them from going to Pulwama in south Kashmir and Budgam, the district neighbouring Srinagar in central Kashmir.

"We had plans to go to Pulwama on Saturday, but were not allowed.

We had plans to go to Budgam, but were not allowed even there," she said.

On Saturday, former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, who is also a part of the delegation, said they had plans to go to Pulwama, but were "advised by the SSP, Security that the situation there was not conducive and there was a threat of an impending terrorist attack".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Concerned Citizens' Group Article 370 abrogation
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp