Home Nation

Amid political furore in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik tweets 'we will succeed'

Two out of four NCP MLAs today reached Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Monday. NCP leaders are currently lodged in the hotel in a bid to avoid cases of poaching.

Published: 25th November 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Amid fast-paced political developments in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday tweeted a few lines of a couplet and said that the party will succeed in their intentions.

"Agar falak ko jidd hai bijliyaan girane ki, toh hame bhi jid hai wahi par aashiyan basane ki... We will succeed," tweeted Malik, president of NCP Mumbai unit.

Two out of four Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs -- who were reported missing since after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis' oath-taking as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra -- reached Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Monday. NCP leaders are currently lodged in the hotel in a bid to avoid cases of poaching.

NCP leaders said that the two MLAs- Daulat Daroda and Anil Patil- were lodged in a hotel in Gurgaon and came back to Mumbai along with Nationalist youth Congress president Dheeraj Sharma and Nationalist Student Congress chief Sonia Doohan on late Sunday night.

Another lawmaker Nitin Pawar had already reached Mumbai on Sunday while NCP MLA Narhari Zirwal is currently at a safe location in Delhi, party leaders said.

The MLAs who have returned have pledged their support to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which won 54 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, following the recent development, NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI that 52 MLAs have come back to Sharad Pawar-led party.

"52 MLAs of the party have come back to us, one more is in touch with us," Malik told ANI.

On Sunday evening, all NCP MLAs were moved to hotel Hyatt in Mumbai, citing security concerns.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister.

NCP has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party, with the party chief saying that the decision of Ajit to align with the BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law.

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawab Malik NCP Congress Shiv Sena BJP
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp