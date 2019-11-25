Annual report on judiciary, Supreme Court app to be launched on Tuesday

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The 'Indian Judiciary: Annual Report 2018-2019' that showcases the initiatives and achievements of the Indian judiciary, including the Supreme Court of India, will be presented to President Ram Nath Kovind at a special function on Tuesday on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The official multilingual mobile app of the Supreme Court will also be launched on the occasion.

The 'Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software' -- a machine-assisted translation tool trained by Artificial Intelligence -- will also be launched.

The annual report, published by the Supreme Court, showcases the initiatives and achievements of the entire Indian judiciary, including the Supreme Court and 25 high courts with subordinate courts under their jurisdiction, on one platform for information and reference.

The official multilingual mobile app, developed with the technical consultation of National Informatics Centre, will be available for download on the website of Supreme Court and would provide authentic real-time access to case status, display board, daily orders, judgments, office reports, circulars and several other useful information for lawyers, litigants and citizens.

As of now, the app will be available in English, Hindi and six regional languages, a Supreme Court statement said.

The 'Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software' short-termed as 'SUVAS' will also be presented to the President. SUVAS is a machine-assisted translation tool trained by Artificial Intelligence. This tool is specially designed for the judicial domain and at present, has the capacity and capability of translating English judicial documents, orders or judgments into nine vernacular languages and vice versa.

Besides President Kovind, the programme will be attended by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice Arun Mishra, Attorney General of India K.K. Venugopal and Rakesh Khanna, President, Supreme Court Bar Association, among others.