Ayodhya verdict: Modi praises people’s restrain

Published: 25th November 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the patience, restraint and maturity shown by the people of the country after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. He said this proved that there was nothing bigger than national interest for Indians.

Modi also said that he never had the desire to join politics but now he tries his best to serve the people. “The resolve … full of new hopes and aspirations. It is my hope and wish that new India imbibes this feeling and forges ahead in a spirit of peace, unity and goodwill,” the PM said in his monthly edition of “Mann ki Baat” radio programme.

The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on November 9 backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the holy town.
In his last Mann ki Baat address on Diwali, Modi had referred to the 2010 Allahabad High Court Judgment on the Ayodhya issue. He had recalled how the government, civil society and people had maintained peace and harmony back then.

 “This time too, when the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment on November 9, 130 crore Indians once again proved that for them, national interest is supreme. The values of peace, unity and goodwill are paramount in our country,” he said. 
The PM was of the view that while on the one hand a protracted legal battle has ended, on the other respect for the judiciary has grown.“In the truest sense, this verdict has also proved to be a milestone”.

