Bengal govt to provide land possession to refugees, regularise their colonies: Mamata

Banerjee's statement came in the backdrop of the Centre's announcement that the National Register of Citizens process would be carried out across the country.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that all refugee colonies on central government and private lands up to 3 acres will be regularised The displaced people will also be given land rights by the Trinamool Congress government, Banerjee said.

Her statement came in the backdrop of the Centre's announcement that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process would be carried out across the country.

Alleging that the TMC is protecting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as they are the party's votebank, senior BJP leaders have asserted that NRC would be implemented in the state.

The state government had earlier regularized 94 refugee colonies which were on state government land, she said after a Cabinet meeting.

"But there are several refugee colonies on the land owned by the central government and private parties.

We have been saying this for a long time asking them to regularise these refugee colonies and provide them with land possession.

However, they have sending eviction notices," Banerjee said.

