IAF commanders review regional security scenario

Published: 25th November 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

IAF Commanders Conference

Union minister Rajnath Singh at the IAF Commanders Conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top commanders of the Indian Air Force on Monday brainstormed over the evolving security scenario in India's neighbourhood and explored ways to further bolster the country's aerial prowess, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the inaugural session of the conference.

The commanders will be deliberating extensively on the need for focussing IAF's capability in the field of space, cyber, artificial intelligence and drone technology, the officials said.

They said the conference will hold detailed discussions on the evolving security scenario in India's immediate neighbourhood and beyond with a focus on boosting the IAF's operational capability in the short and long term.

"I praise the IAF for its professionalism and laud all air warriors and their families for giving us a most competent and combat worthy force. The IAF has proven itself time and again. It has earned the respect of foreign air forces who are eager to cooperate as well as exercise with us," Singh was quoted as saying by a statement.

"We are strengthening our defence capability through increased domestic production and reduced dependence on import of military hardware.

We have to seize new opportunities for indigenous design and development and I appreciate the IAF's effort in this regard," he said.

The IAF is growing steadily towards becoming a truly strategic aerospace power, he said.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, while addressing the commanders, emphasised the need for further enhancing operational capabilities to deter any misadventure by adversaries.

He highlighted the need for continuous enhancement of in-house maintenance capabilities and optimum utilisation of new inductions in order to make the IAF a formidable combat force.

He also stressed on the need for enhanced joint training with the Indian Army as well as the Indian Navy for fostering jointmanship and ensuring national security.

Speedy implementation of the IAF's ambitious modernisation plan will be a key priority, said the officials, adding the focus in the last few years has been to improve overall infrastructure and readiness of the force in the north-eastern sector.

The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions.

The commanders are also deliberating on how the IAF can compliment government's efforts to enhance the defence manufacturing capabilities of the country, particularly through acquisitions under the strategic partnership model.

The government announced the strategic partnership model in May 2017 under which select private firms were to be roped in to build key military platforms like submarines and fighter jets in India in partnership with global defence majors.

Comments

