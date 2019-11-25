Home Nation

'If you can't convince them, confuse them': Ashok Chavan attacks BJP on Ajit Pawar's tweets

Chavan's remarks came hours after Ajit Pawar, who had joined hands with the BJP on Saturday, on Sunday tweeted that he was still with the NCP and that Sharad Pawar continued to be his leader.

Published: 25th November 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 08:25 AM

Ashok Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday night alleged that the BJP was using NCP leader and newly-anointed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to "confuse" people.

"It is said in English, if you can't convince them, confuse them. BJP is doing the same by putting the gun on some one else's shoulders (sic)," Chavan said in a tweet.

Chavan also posted a video of Congress MLAs taking a stroll in a hotel after meeting senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge.

"All MLAs are United and strong," he said.

In a series of tweets after thanking BJP leaders for their congratulatory messages, Ajit Pawar had said the "BJP- NCP alliance" will provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years.

"I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people," the 60-year-old leader tweeted.

However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar rebuked his estranged nephew, saying there was no question of an alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra.

In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra, President's Rule was lifted on Saturday morning, following which Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The development came hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress arrived at a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

