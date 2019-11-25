Madras High Court indicates Pon Manickavel's term may not end on November 30

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday indicated retired IPS officer Pon Manickavel's one-year term as the special officer of Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID might continue beyond November 30.

Hearing petitions seeking an extension of the term of the officer, a bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Justice P D Audikesavalu said it had in its November 30, 2018 order appointing him as the head of the wing provided appropriate protection for his continuance beyond the one-year period.

With his one-year tenure set to end on November 30, Manickavel, who has accused the state government of intentionally sabotaging his work to crack idol theft cases, and original petitioner in the matter Elephant G Rajendran have sought an extension of service for him.

In any case, the Supreme Court has adjourned a plea of the state government on the matter till December 2.

"Besides that, we have already incorporated appropriate protection against such expiry in our original order dated November 30, 2018, the bench said.

Rajendran pointed out to direction 5 of the November 30, 2018 order which said the special officer and his team shall continue to not only investigate and file charge sheets and prosecute in the pending cases but shall also take up cases arising in future during his tenure or until further orders from the court.

The bench adjourned the matter to December 6.

Manickavel has also filed a contempt petition accusing the government authorities of disobeying court orders.