Home Nation

Madras High Court indicates Pon Manickavel's term may not end on November 30

In any case, the Supreme Court has adjourned a plea of the state government on the matter till December 2.

Published: 25th November 2019 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Pon Manickavel

Pon Manickavel and Shanmuga Rajeswaran IG south zone seen along with the recovered Panchaloha idols at Sozhavandhan police station in Madurai district. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday indicated retired IPS officer Pon Manickavel's one-year term as the special officer of Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID might continue beyond November 30.

Hearing petitions seeking an extension of the term of the officer, a bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Justice P D Audikesavalu said it had in its November 30, 2018 order appointing him as the head of the wing provided appropriate protection for his continuance beyond the one-year period.

With his one-year tenure set to end on November 30, Manickavel, who has accused the state government of intentionally sabotaging his work to crack idol theft cases, and original petitioner in the matter Elephant G Rajendran have sought an extension of service for him.

In any case, the Supreme Court has adjourned a plea of the state government on the matter till December 2.

"Besides that, we have already incorporated appropriate protection against such expiry in our original order dated November 30, 2018, the bench said.

Rajendran pointed out to direction 5 of the November 30, 2018 order which said the special officer and his team shall continue to not only investigate and file charge sheets and prosecute in the pending cases but shall also take up cases arising in future during his tenure or until further orders from the court.

The bench adjourned the matter to December 6.

Manickavel has also filed a contempt petition accusing the government authorities of disobeying court orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp