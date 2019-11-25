Home Nation

Maharashtra turmoil: Anxious NCP still trying to woo back its rebel leader Ajit Pawar

NCP sources say this will be the final effort by the party and thereafter it will be left to Ajit Pawar's conscience and decision.

Published: 25th November 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Not willing to give up, the Nationalist Congress Party is continuing all efforts to woo back its rebel leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge of his new post at Mantralaya here on Monday.

In the fourth such series of meetings, former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal visited Ajit Pawar's home and tried to convince him to return to the NCP fold.

He was later joined by two other senior leaders - Dilip Walse-Patil and Sunil Tatkare - and the trio travelled to Mantralaya to discuss issues with Ajit Pawar, soon after he took over his new charge.

ALSO READ: 'If you can't convince them, confuse them' - Ashok Chavan attacks BJP on Ajit Pawar's tweets

NCP sources say this will be the final effort by the party and thereafter it will be left to Ajit Pawar's conscience and decision.

On Sunday, some top leaders including NCP state President Jayant Patil had called on Ajit Pawar twice at his home to win him over, ahead of the crucial vote of confidence in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Simultaneously, members of the Pawar clan - including Rohit R. Pawar, a newly-elected legislator and grand-nephew of NCP President Sharad Pawar, MP Supriya Sule-Pawar, have also issued appeals on social media, extending an olive branch to Ajit Pawar.

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar meets CM Fadnavis to discuss details of Maharashtra government formation - Sources

Rohit Pawar even went to the extent of pleading that in this critical time, "the family and party must remain united" and stand solidly between Sharad Pawar, to weather the political crisis.

A social media war had erupted after Ajit Pawar claimed he was still with the NCP, and he had the support of 54 MLAs, and that Sharad Pawar remained his leader.

However, Sharad Pawar had hit back denying his nephew's claims and asserted that the NCP is now allied with Shiv Sena and Congress as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajit Pawar NCP
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp