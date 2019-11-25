Maoist involved in Dantewada attack arrested by Chhattisgarh police from Coimbatore

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Maoist leader involved in the attack which killed 76 CRPF personnel in Dantewada in 2010, was taken on remand by Chhattisgarh police from Coimbatore.

“Deepak was produced before the Jagdalpur court that sent him to judicial custody for 15 days,” Sukma SP Shalabh Singh said.

Coimbatore police had failed to secure his custody for interrogation resulting in dismissal of its their petition by a local court.

The Chhattisgarh police moved a plea there to secure his custody on transit remand citing evidences of his involvement in the above Maoist attack on security forces.

Though an inhabitant of Bijapur he was involved in violent incidents in Sukma and was active in Bastar till 2012 before migrating to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu-Karnataka tri-junction,” the SP said.

