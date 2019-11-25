Military intelligence and Mangaluru police nab man impersonating as army officer

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Military Intelligence Unit and Mangaluru North police in a joint operation a man for impersonating as Indian Army Junior Commissioner Officer and cheating. He was arrested from his rented house at Lord Krishna Estate in Surathkal.

The arrested is identified as Manjunath Reddy. The police invoking section 171, 419 and 420 registered case against Reddy at Surathkal police station and seized materials like army uniform which is used to by the accused to impersonate as serving Indian Army soldier and fake Indian Army identity card, fake Indian Army dependent card and fake Indian Army rubber stamps.

Manjunath Reddy had also claimed he earlier worked inside Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre at Belagavi campus as a civilian employee where he purchased all the Indian Army attires. The arrest was made by Mangaluru North police along with Military Intelligence Unit, Number 4 Detachment Southern Command Liaison Unit on November 24 at 11:00 am in the morning.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner P S Harsha confirming the arrest said “during the interrogation, he confessed that he posed as Indian Army Junior Commissioner Officer of the rank of Naib Subedar. He also organised various public events like felicitation to retired army officers and families of martyred army personnel to initially gain public' trust.”

He further said later he duped many taking money-making false promising of jobs at the Indian Army. The police said the army intelligence and police suspect that he may be tip of the ice burg of a bigger fake recruitment scam.

The army also suspects that there may be help of some insiders especially in the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre at Belagavi or any Maratha Regiment Army Unit. The army intelligence also said no army selection is done by means of paying money to fraudulent agents and to be very cautious.