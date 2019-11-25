Home Nation

Military intelligence and Mangaluru police nab man impersonating as army officer

Manjunath Reddy had also claimed he earlier worked inside Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre at Belagavi campus as a civilian employee where he purchased all the Indian Army attires.

Published: 25th November 2019 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

The arrested is identified as Manjunath Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Military Intelligence Unit and Mangaluru North police in a joint operation a man for impersonating as Indian Army Junior Commissioner Officer and cheating. He was arrested from his rented house at Lord Krishna Estate in Surathkal.

The arrested is identified as Manjunath Reddy. The police invoking section 171, 419 and 420 registered case against Reddy at Surathkal police station and seized materials like army uniform which is used to by the accused to impersonate as serving Indian Army soldier and fake Indian Army identity card, fake Indian Army dependent card and fake Indian Army rubber stamps.

Manjunath Reddy had also claimed he earlier worked inside Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre at Belagavi campus as a civilian employee where he purchased all the Indian Army attires. The arrest was made by Mangaluru North police along with Military Intelligence Unit, Number 4 Detachment Southern Command Liaison Unit on November 24 at 11:00 am in the morning.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner P S Harsha confirming the arrest said “during the interrogation, he confessed that he posed as Indian Army Junior Commissioner Officer of the rank of Naib Subedar. He also organised various public events like felicitation to retired army officers and families of martyred army personnel to initially gain public' trust.”

He further said later he duped many taking money-making false promising of jobs at the Indian Army. The police said the army intelligence and police suspect that he may be tip of the ice burg of a bigger fake recruitment scam.

The army also suspects that there may be help of some insiders especially in the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre at Belagavi or any Maratha Regiment Army Unit. The army intelligence also said no army selection is done by means of paying money to fraudulent agents and to be very cautious.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Surathkal Indian army
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp