NCP shifts MLAs to another hotel in Mumbai, Sena to follow suit

It is also learnt that MLAs of the Shiv Sena, who are staying at Lalit Hotel near the Mumbai airport, will also be moved to another hotel.

Maharashtra NCP MLAs moved to another hotel in Mumbai.

Maharashtra NCP MLAs moved to another hotel in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a late-night development on Sunday, MLAs of the NCP were shifted from a suburban resort to another hotel in Mumbai, sources said.

The MLAs travelled in a bus to a different hotel from Hotel Renaissance in Powai where they were put up since Saturday night, hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP in a coup and took oath as deputy chief minister.

In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis had returned as chief minister for a second term. The exact number of the MLAs currently with the NCP could not be confirmed.

WATCH | NCP workers question presence of two cops in mufti at Mumbai hotel

The party had won 54 seats in the 288 -member House in the assembly elections.

It is also learnt that MLAs of the Shiv Sena, who are staying at Lalit Hotel near the Mumbai airport, will also be moved to another hotel.

Meanwhile, independent MLA Ravi Rana, who has extended his support to the BJP, claimed the Shiv Sena will witness a "big earthquake" soon.

He claimed that Fadnavis will get the support of 175 MLAs.

