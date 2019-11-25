Home Nation

Pithoragarh bypoll: 45 per cent voting recorded till 6 pm

The election was necessitated after the demise of state cabinet minister Prakash Pant earlier this year.

Published: 25th November 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As by-poll in Pithoragarh state assembly constituency concluded on Monday, both BJP and Congress claimed victory. A total of 45 per cent voting was recorded in the assembly seat. 

Ajay Bhatt, state BJP president commenting the poll said, "We are confident that people of Pithoragarh will reward us for our work, governance and zero tolerance for corruption".

Pritam Singh, state president of Congress claiming victory said, "Our party has exposed corruption of the government and the BJP. People have already given their verdict".

The election was necessitated after the demise of state cabinet minister Prakash Pant earlier this year. BJP had fielded Prakash Pant's wife Chandra Pant while Congress fielded Anju Lumchi.

Many experts termed the move as walk over. Earlier, Mayukh Mahar who defeated late Prakash Pant in state assembly elections in year 2012 refused to contest the elections from the coveted seat. 

Prakash Pant defeated Mayukh Mahar of Congress in 2017 state assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had traveled to Pithoragarh to address a rally in his support.

Many villages boycotted the bypolls citing negligence and lack of basic facilities such as roads, running water and others.

Pankaj Bisht, a resident of Deodar village from the assembly seat said, "We have been demanding link road since decades. Only empty promises have been made and now more than 70 years of Independence we are without roads".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pithoragarh bypoll
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp