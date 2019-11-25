PM Modi addresses first poll rally in Jharkhand, blames Congress for delaying Ram Mandir

By IANS

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Congress kept the removal of article 370 and Ram temple dispute pending for 70 years. He was addressing a public rally in Palamau in the poll-bound Jharkhand.

"Congress is in habit of keeping the issues pending. It kept pending the removal of Article 370 and Ram temple dispute for 70 years. The Congress kept such issues pending only for vote bank politics. The BJP had promised to solve such issues and we fulfilled our promises. The BJP works for a united India and great India," he said.

It was the first election rally of Modi in Jharkhand. He said, "the Ram temple dispute has been resolved and now everyone is happy".

"Jharkhand needs a strong and stable government. It has moved towards development in the last five years and there is a need to maintain the momentum in the coming five years," said Modi.

He further said, "the Jharkhand government was running on five principles - stability, good governance, development, self-respect and national security. The BJP provided corruption-free, transparent government and saved the state from being plundered. Efforts were made to end Maoist menace. The Maoism blossomed due to political instability in the state."

Modi mounted attack on the opposition alliance where the Congress, the JMM and the RJD are contesting together against the BJP.

"The alliance was formed just to grab power. If the opposition wins, the state will once again be thrown into instability," said Modi.

"If lotus is blooming today, it's due to the blessings of the people. The people here have always stood by the 'kamal'", Modi further said.

He also listed various central government schemes which he said have changed the lives of people in rural as well as urban areas.