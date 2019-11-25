Rajasthan to raise Rs 40 lakh from luxury cars registered outside state

By PTI

JAIPUR: An estimated revenue of Rs 40 lakh is likely to be generated from 11 luxury vehicles that operate in Rajasthan but were registered in other states, a State Directorate Revenue Intelligence (SDRI) official said on Monday.

A campaign was launched by the SDRI along with the Transport Department against luxury vehicles registered in other states that were running in Rajasthan without paying the state's tax.

A total of 300 vehicles were identified through data collected from service centres, toll plazas, insurance and PUC certificates, the official said.

He said that the vehicles were registered in Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana.