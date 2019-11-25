Home Nation

Sena-NCP-Congress letter to Guv claiming majority 'bogus': BJP

Shelar pointed out that the NCP has delegated Ajit Pawar's powers to Jayant Patil, but it has not elected the latter as leader of the party in the Assembly.

Published: 25th November 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar. (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday dubbed as "bogus" the letter submitted by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine to the Maharashtra governor to claim that they have the numbers to form government in the state.

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the post-poll alliance formed by the three parties, submitted a letter to governor's office in the morning, saying it has the majority whereas the recently sworn in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis "does not have the required numbers".

The letter was signed by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, NCP state chief Jayant Patil and Congress Maharashtra unit head Balasaheb Thorat.

ALSO READ | SC reserves order Maharashtra floor test for Tuesday after hearing all sides

"It is a bogus letter as technically Ajit Pawar is still the leader of the NCP's legislature wing and he has extended support to the BJP," Shelar told reporters here.

"The NCP has still not suspended Ajit Pawar from his post as leader of the party's legislature wing and membership of the party. Hence, Ajit Pawar is still the leader of the NCP in the Assembly," he said.

Shelar pointed out that the NCP has delegated Ajit Pawar's powers to Jayant Patil, but it has not elected the latter as leader of the party in the Assembly.

"And his powers are yet to be validated by the governor of the state. Besides, the Congress has not even elected its leader of the House, hence the signature of Balasaheb Thorat as state president has no meaning," the BJP MLA said.

ALSO READ| Wrong to say I am behind Ajit Pawar's revolt: Sharad Pawar

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 8 am on Saturday at a hush hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan here, leading to the lifting of the President's rule in the state.

The BJP was propped up by Ajit Pawar who revolted against the NCP headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively. The pre-poll alliance, however, fell apart after the BJP declined Sena's demand to share the chief minister's post. The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively in the October 21 polls.

ALSO READ | NCP MLAs' consent letter given by Ajit meant for Sena-Cong alliance: Ashok Chavan

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress letter Maharashtra government BJP Ashish Shelar
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp