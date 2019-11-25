Home Nation

Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah among 100 prominent Muslims opposing filing of Ayodhya review plea

Members of the Muslim community who signed the statement include Islamic scholars, social activists, lawyers, journalists, businessmen, poets among others.

Published: 25th November 2019 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah

Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah (Photos | EPS, PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: About 100 prominent Muslim citizens from across the country, including actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, on Monday opposed the decision by some litigants to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, saying that keeping the dispute alive will harm the community.

Members of the Muslim community who signed the statement include Islamic scholars, social activists, lawyers, journalists, businessmen, poets, actors, filmmakers, theatre personalities, musicians and students among others, a statement issued by the group said.

"We share the unhappiness of the Indian Muslim community, constitutional experts and secular organizations over the fact that the highest court in the land has placed faith above law in arriving at its decision," the statement said.

"But while agreeing that the court order is judicially flawed, we strongly believe that keeping the Ayodhya dispute alive will harm, and not help, Indian Muslims," it said.

The signatories include Shah, Azmi, film writer Anjum Rajabali, journalist Javed Anand, among others.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said that the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants.

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Maulana Arshad Madani-led Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind announced on November 17 that a review petition will be filed in the apex court against the Ayodhya verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shabana Azmi Naseeruddin Shah
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp