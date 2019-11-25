Home Nation

With no signs of immediate release, long winter ahead for detained J&K leaders

It would be the first time that the leaders would spend the harsh winter months in the Valley rather than moving to the warmer winter capital, Jammu.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With no signs of their immediate release, the top politicians of Jammu and Kashmir, including three former chief ministers, are likely to spend the harsh winter months in the Valley.

It would be the first time that the leaders would spend the harsh winter months in the Valley rather than moving to the warmer winter capital, Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir  leaders including three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — and ex-ministers were detained immediately after the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

The leaders will continue to remain lodged at government accommodations in Srinagar, which have been converted into subsidiary jails by the authorities.

Earlier, most leaders would move into government accommodations in Jammu in November every year along with their families till the capital was shifted back to Srinagar with the arrival of spring.

However, according to locals, this winter would give the detained leaders a feel of the problems faced by Kashmiris during the winters.

ALSO READ | 11 mobile phones recovered from possession of detained leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

“Although they are lodged in government accommodations, where electricity is provided 24x7 but being in Valley they can at least feel how difficult it is to live without electricity in harsh winter months,” Abdul Jabbar, a shopkeeper in uptown Srinagar, said.

Last week, 35 detained mainstream leaders of National Conference, PDP, People’s Conference and former IAS office-turned politician and J&K Peoples Movement chairman Shah Faesal were shifted to MLA hostel in Srinagar, with better heating arrangements.

Zahoor Ahmad, a government school teacher said that although people in Valley are angry and disappointed over the scrapping of Article 370, they are happy that the mainstream leaders would be spending the winter in Valley.

“They (either in power or opposition) used to run away to warmer Jammu after shifting of capital in the winters and leave us to the mercy of Allah. Now they too will have to spend the harsh winter here and realise how people suffer” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti Article 370
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp