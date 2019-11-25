Home Nation

Woman who accused Chinmayanand of sexual harassment taken to Bareilly for LLM exam

The woman, who was studying in Chinmayanand's Swami Shukdevanand Law College, was given admission to the Bareilly college on Supreme Court's directions.

Published: 25th November 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Chinmayanand_arrested

Chinmayanand was charged under Section 376-C of the IPC, a charge short of rape. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: The 23-year-old law student, who has accused BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, was taken to Bareilly on Monday for her first-semester back paper amid a tight security.

The law student, accused of demanding extortion money from Chinmayanand and presently in jail, was taken to the MJP University in Bareilly for her first term LLM back paper, Superintendent of Police (SP), City Dinesh Tripathi said.

The woman, who was studying in Chinmayanand's Swami Shukdevanand Law College, was given admission to the Bareilly college on Supreme Court's directions in order to ensure her education and her counsel, Kulvinder Singh, had moved an application before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Omvir Singh to let her appear in the exam.

The CJM's court gave permission for the same on November 23, the SP said.

In another development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has submitted a chargesheet against two BJP leaders, who have been summoned by the court, which is hearing the matter.

"Summonses have been sent to the chairman of Cooperative Bank DPS Rathore and BJP leader Ajit Singh, who have been asked to appear before the court on December 3," government counsel Lal Saheb said.

Rathore and Singh are accused of snatching a pen drive containing a video clip of the woman giving massage to Chinmayanand from her in Rajasthan's Dausa.

The post-graduate student has alleged that she was physically exploited by the 72-year-old BJP leader for a over a year.

Chinmayanand, sent to judicial custody after his arrest, was booked under section 376C of the IPC, which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

This is a lesser charge than section 376, under which a rape convict faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The punishment under section 376C is between five and 10 years in jail.

The woman and three of her friends have been arrested for demanding Rs 5 crore from the BJP leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinmayanad case law student rape case Bareilly LLM exam
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp