Home Nation

Anand Kumar of ‘Super 30’ fined Rs 50,000 by Gauhati HC in cheating case

Four students had moved court alleging that Kumar, who claims to be a "mathematician", was cheating innocent IIT aspirants and their guardians by "giving manipulated and false results"

Published: 26th November 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Anand Kumar

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar (File photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has ordered Anand Kumar of Super 30 fame to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to five people who had filed a cheating case against him and directed him to personally appear before it on November 28.

In September last year, four students of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati had moved the Gauhati HC alleging that Kumar, who claims to be a “mathematician”, was cheating innocent IIT aspirants and their guardians by “giving manipulated and false results”.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice A M Bujarbaruah, said the court was “displeased” with the non-compliance of its order of November 19 directing Kumar to be personally present before it on November 26. In that order, the bench had said, “We shall be constrained on issuing a bailable warrant of arrest for his production” if he did not appear.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the court directed Kumar to be personally present before it on November 28 and pay compensation of Rs.10,000 each to the “students and guardians” who have been cheated by Mr Kumar in the name of Super 30.

The petitioners alleged: “Because of the wrong projection given by Anand Kumar, each year a number of students from different parts of the country approach him with full faith and hope that he, who seems to be an IIT Baba, will help them in qualifying the IIT entrance exam. But after reaching there, Sri Anand Kumar took their admission in his coaching Institute Ramanujam School of Mathematics by charging a huge amount of about Rs 33,000 per student in the name of teaching them”.

The petitioners also alleged that after 2008, Kumar was not running “Super 30” classes.

“Whenever IIT results are announced, he appears before media with some of the students of Ramanujam School of Mathematics and other students and claims that they are Super 30 students who have qualified in the entrance exam. The false propaganda created by Sri Kumar is not only cheating the IIT aspirants and their guardians but also the common people of this country,” they alleged.

The petitioners claimed Kumar was not competent and qualified to teach IIT aspirants. They said before 2008, there used be to visuals on the internet which showed local journalists talking to successful students and eliciting information from them. The reports and the visual media news sounded quite authentic because the successful students were presented very freely before the media.

“After 2009, such visuals and reports are conspicuously missing on the internet. There are typical pictures of Anand Kumar climbing on the shoulders of successful students while the reports indicate that no journalist could talk to successful students which indicates that post 2008, transparency in the process of Super 30 was lost…

“It is relevant to mention herein that in the year 2018 also, Sri Kumar claimed that from his Super 30, out of 30 students, 26 students cleared the IIT entrance exam but till today Sri Kumar has not disclosed the names of 26 IIT entrance qualified students,” the petitioners alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Super 30 Super 30 founder Anand Kumar cheating case Gauhati HC
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp