Anand Kumar of ‘Super 30’ fined Rs 50,000 by Gauhati HC in cheating case

Prasanta Mazumdar

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has ordered Anand Kumar of Super 30 fame to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to five people who had filed a cheating case against him and directed him to personally appear before it on November 28.

In September last year, four students of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati had moved the Gauhati HC alleging that Kumar, who claims to be a “mathematician”, was cheating innocent IIT aspirants and their guardians by “giving manipulated and false results”.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice A M Bujarbaruah, said the court was “displeased” with the non-compliance of its order of November 19 directing Kumar to be personally present before it on November 26. In that order, the bench had said, “We shall be constrained on issuing a bailable warrant of arrest for his production” if he did not appear.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the court directed Kumar to be personally present before it on November 28 and pay compensation of Rs.10,000 each to the “students and guardians” who have been cheated by Mr Kumar in the name of Super 30.

The petitioners alleged: “Because of the wrong projection given by Anand Kumar, each year a number of students from different parts of the country approach him with full faith and hope that he, who seems to be an IIT Baba, will help them in qualifying the IIT entrance exam. But after reaching there, Sri Anand Kumar took their admission in his coaching Institute Ramanujam School of Mathematics by charging a huge amount of about Rs 33,000 per student in the name of teaching them”.

The petitioners also alleged that after 2008, Kumar was not running “Super 30” classes.

“Whenever IIT results are announced, he appears before media with some of the students of Ramanujam School of Mathematics and other students and claims that they are Super 30 students who have qualified in the entrance exam. The false propaganda created by Sri Kumar is not only cheating the IIT aspirants and their guardians but also the common people of this country,” they alleged.

The petitioners claimed Kumar was not competent and qualified to teach IIT aspirants. They said before 2008, there used be to visuals on the internet which showed local journalists talking to successful students and eliciting information from them. The reports and the visual media news sounded quite authentic because the successful students were presented very freely before the media.

“After 2009, such visuals and reports are conspicuously missing on the internet. There are typical pictures of Anand Kumar climbing on the shoulders of successful students while the reports indicate that no journalist could talk to successful students which indicates that post 2008, transparency in the process of Super 30 was lost…

“It is relevant to mention herein that in the year 2018 also, Sri Kumar claimed that from his Super 30, out of 30 students, 26 students cleared the IIT entrance exam but till today Sri Kumar has not disclosed the names of 26 IIT entrance qualified students,” the petitioners alleged.