Home Nation

Bookings in Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve shut down over protests against eco-sensitive zone

Tourists who have already booked their day safari and stay are allowed but no new online bookings are open for now. CTR administration said the move is precautionary.

Published: 26th November 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Jhirna and Dhela zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve has been closed for tourists over protests by local residents on the issue of inclusion of villages in the buffer zone in the eco-sensitive zone. 

The locals alleged that the move is a sign of arrogance and ignorance of locals who are deprived of everything. 

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Dhela village in the CTR region said, "Eco-sensitive zone will put additional restrictions on us. We are already being a number of restrictions. We are not enemy of wildlife but the government is treating us like one."

Tourists who have already booked their day safari and stay are allowed but no new online bookings are open for now. CTR administration said the move is precautionary.

Rahul, director of the CTR said, "The new online booking in Dhela and Jhirna zones have been shut down as a precautionary move. The issue is sensitive one and we are trying to get it solved as soon as possible." 

The state government is already in alleged violation of NTCA guidelines which says revenue generated through eco-tourism in the reserve should go to the foundation and spent exclusively on welfare of local people but the money directly goes to the state government.

Controller and Auditor General of India in its audit in July 2019 has stated that tiger conservation in Corbett Tiger Reserve is affected adversely b

At present, CTR houses around 250 adult tigers while RTR is estimated to have 40 adult tigers. 

The audit report of the CAG points out non-submission of money in the foundation earned from tourism activities in the reserve. 

The audit report explicitly stated that due to this violation, the amount of Rs 47.58 crore from the duration of the financial year 2010-11 to 2017-18 was not deposited to the foundation and went to state government instead.

Under Section 38 O (c) of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, NTCA is authorized to frame guidelines for conservation efforts for any tiger reserve in the country. 

The guidelines framed by NTCA mention that the revenue collected from eco-tourism in the tiger reserve will be spent for the welfare of local people and will not go to state government. 

In the case of CTR,  a separate foundation was established for the very purpose in 2010. Later, it was decided that the foundation will get only 20 per cent of tourism revenue while 80 per cent would go to state government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jhirna and Dhela Corbett Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp