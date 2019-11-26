Home Nation

Congress resolves to save 'soul' of the Constitution, Opposition boycotts Parliament joint session

The opposition parties, including the DMK, the SP, NCP and the Left parties boycotted the session too and held a joint protest in front of the Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex.

Published: 26th November 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress, along with other Opposition parties including the Shiv Sena, skipped a special joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. (Photo | EPS)

Congress, along with other Opposition parties including the Shiv Sena, skipped a special joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Constitution Day Tuesday said it resolved to save the soul of the Constitution by not allowing it to be mortgaged to an "autocratic government blinded by the insatiable lust for power".

Congress, along with other Opposition parties including the Shiv Sena, skipped a special joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to mark their protest against the BJP's alleged high-handedness in Maharashtra.

The opposition parties, including the DMK, the SP, NCP and the Left parties boycotted the session too and held a joint protest in front of the Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex.

In a first, the Shiv Sena supported the Congress in the protest.

The protest was led by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi led the protesters in taking a pledge to uphold the Constitution.

She read out the Preamble and resolved to stand by the fundamental values of the Constitution.

Among the leaders who joined in were DMK's T R Baalu, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, TMC's Saugata Roy and NCP's Majeed Memon.

The RJD and the IUML also participated in the protests.

"Bullies' & 'Blackmailer' acting as unbridled rulers can't subjugate Constitutional ethos," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

"We the people observe #ConstitutionDay every 26th November. Let's resolve today - the soul of Constitution shall not be mortgaged to an autocratic govt blinded by insatiable lust for power," he added.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also spoke their mind on the occasion.

Congratulating all Indians on Constitution Day, Rahul Gandhi echoed Sonia Gandhi in saying he resolved to save the fundamental values of the Constitution.

"We salute the contributions made by the members of our Constituent Assembly. We are proud of our Constitution," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi also took to Twitter to say that people in power today are trying to disregard the values of the Constitution and weaken the people's strength in democracy by expanding the role of money power.

"To face this money and muscle power, it is important not only to bow our heads before our Constitution but also pledge to stand by every value the Constitution enshrines. Jai Constitution, Jai Hind," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress leader also said that on Constitution Day, people should take an oath to stand by tenets enshrined in the Constitution to take on money and muscle power.

The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the constituent assembly.

"Today is Constitution Day and people in power are circumventing the values of the Constitution and weakening the power of the people in a democracy by promoting money power," she tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Shiv Sena NCP DMK Constitution Day
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp