Home Nation

Congress veterans worried over expulsion of 10 senior leaders in UP

 Trouble seems to be brewing in the UP Congress under in charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the expulsion of 10 senior state unit leaders for indiscipline.

Published: 26th November 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trouble seems to be brewing in the UP Congress under in charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the expulsion of 10 senior state unit leaders for indiscipline.

Central leaders feel the issue could have been handled differently and the expulsion will send a wrong signal among people in a state where the party is trying to start from scratch.

A senior Congress leader in the party expressed concern that half of the expelled leaders are Brahmins and the decision won’t go down well in the caste, which was loyal to the party under Indira Gandhi.

Brahmins constitute 11 per cent of the total population in UP which is the third-largest community after Dalits (21 per cent) and Muslims (18 per cent).     

The expelled leaders from the caste include former state ministers Ramkrishna Dwivedi and Satyadev Tripathi, former MLAs Bhudhar Narayan Mishra and Nek Chandra Pandey and former state president of the Youth Congress Prakash Goswami. 

“When we are building the party from grassroots, we have to keep in mind the caste equation. Brahmin is an important community and when you are looking to woo them back, what message expelling these leaders will send to the folks,” said a Congress Working Committee member, who hails from UP. 

The party veterans have been expelled for criticizing the decisions taken by the top leadership to revive the UP Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress UP Congress Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp