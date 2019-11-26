Home Nation

Despite spending Rs 34.5 crore, tiger population in Chhattisgarh plummets from 46 to 19

The big cat population in the state has gone down by 59 per cent from 46 in 2014 to 19 in 2018, according to latest reports.

Published: 26th November 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tigers

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Despite spending Rs 34.5 crore in Chhattisgarh during the last four years in the three Tiger Reserves, the state has miserably failed on the ‘save the tiger’ mission.

For the conservation of tigers, the state has spent Rs 34.56 crore since 2015, said the state forest minister Mohammed Akbar in response to the question over tiger protection raised by the former chief minister Ajit Jogi in the ongoing Assembly session.

The big cat population in the state has gone down by 59 per cent from 46 in 2014 to 19 in 2018, according to latest reports. And the state forest department too admitted the situation is too depressing for Chhattisgarh. 

Going by the extensive assessment report carried out by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) under the ministry of environment forest and climate change, that clubbed all 50 tiger reserves of the country, the Chhattisgarh state has been cited to be the least performing state.

The state has three tiger reserves and the previous week Chhattisgarh State Wildlife Board chaired by the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel took the decision to have fourth tiger reserve in the state. 

“It’s really disheartening. There exists lack of dedicated efforts on behalf of the staff, no effective monitoring and control. The element of fear among wrongdoers has also vanished, so we ended up with such discouraging figures on tigers in Chhattisgarh,” the principal chief conservator of forest (wild life) Atul Shukla told the Express.

He said that the department has begun damage control exercise and strict instructions are being issued from the top to the grass-root level to ensure there is no dereliction of one’s duties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh tiger reserve Bhupesh Baghel Tigers
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp