Home Nation

Devendra Fadnavis should quit as Shiv Sena-led coalition has numbers: Eknath Shinde

The Shiv Sena leader also claimed that during the floor test, the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' of the Sena, NCP and Congress will have the support of '170 legislators'.

Published: 26th November 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign as the Uddhav Thackeray's party-led coalition has the support of "162 MLAs" to prove majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.

He claimed that during the floor test, the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' of the Sena, NCP and Congress will have the support of "170 legislators".

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that a floor test for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Assembly be conducted on Wednesday.

Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a hush-hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan early Saturday morning.

"The swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis was carried out keeping everybody in the dark. He should step down from his post. We have the majority of at least 162 MLAs. At the time of the floor test, we will have the support of 170," Shinde told reporters here.

"The midnight move by the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra was an insult of the Constitution. We have always maintained that those who have a majority should form the government. We have the majority 100 per cent," said senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant.

"We had only demanded that floor test should be done soon since more the delay the more horse-trading will take place. The BJP is compelled by the habit, they will go on doing it," said Sawant.

In view of the apex court's direction calling for a floor test on Wednesday, senior Shiv Sena leaders will on Tuesday meet the party's 56 MLAs, who are currently staying at a hotel here.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address the meeting, a party leader said.

Meanwhile, Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut dubbed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of swearing-in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister at a hush-hush ceremony on Saturday as "murder of democracy".

"The BJP came to power by producing fabricated documents of majority," Raut told reporters here.

"I am confident that not a single MLA of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will defect during the floor test. We have shown the governor as well as President of India that we have the support of 162 MLAs," he said.

If the BJP has the majority, it should prove it during the floor test, the Rajya Sabha member added.

In a show of strength ahead of the Supreme Court's ruling on floor test in Maharashtra, the Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Monday paraded '162 MLAs' at a luxury hotel to demonstrate that it has numbers in the 288-member House, where the majority mark is 145.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively.

The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi congress BJP Shiv Sena NCP Devendra Fadnavis Uddhav Thackeray Eknath Shinde
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp