Jaipur diary: Rajasthan's Pink City turns 292

A special cake-cutting ceremony was organised at the city's Albert Hall and a large number of domestic and foreign tourists participated in the event.

Published: 26th November 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 01:30 PM

By Express News Service

Rajasthan’s Pink City turns 292
The Pink City turned 292 years old on November 18. To celebrate Jaipur’s birthday a series of events were organised across the city. A special cake-cutting ceremony was organised at the Albert Hall and a large number of domestic and foreign tourists participated in the event. Jaipur was founded by Maharaja Jai Singh on November 18, 1727. As the population increased, Maharaja Jai Singh thought of establishing a new city for the residents. The new city was built over eight years and its population at that time was barely 38,000. The population of the Walled City is around 10 lakh now. 

Unique science journalism workshop
The Birla Institute of Scientific Research held a two-day workshop on science journalism last week. Organised jointly by the Rajasthan government’s Science and Technology Department and the Directorate of Public Relations, the workshop attracted a large number of journalists, PR professionals, research scholars and mass communication students. Elaborating on the objectives of the workshop, Mugdha Sinha, Principal Secretary of the Science and Technology Department said the need of the hour is to foster scientific temper in society in consonance with the spirit of the Constitution. To push this agenda, it’s critical to inform society about the new schemes and programmes for scientific development and this can be achieved through active support of journalists.

Jaipur hosts Cyclothon for clean environment 
Hundreds of cyclists pedalled and joined the ‘Save the Environment Cyclothon’ in Jaipur to raise public awareness about fitness and a clean environment in the Pink City. Over 500 cyclists took part in the event which began from the well-decorated Jawahar Circle area, covered a distance of three kilometres and ended at the Gandhi Circle, another of Jaipur’s well-known landmarks. To encourage the cyclists, several artists performed the Zumba Dance. The event was organised by Grand Safari and Hari Cycles. 

Housing e-auction earns Rs 162 crore
The Rajasthan Housing Board, suffering losses, turned a new leaf with an e-auction drive that helped sell 1,010 houses over 35 days and net Rs 162 crore in revenue. The commissioner of the Housing Board, Pawan Arora, said this auction was held between September 30 and November 23 as an experiment. Houses and flats constructed by the board in 42 cities and towns across the state were sold through this auction. “Properties lying unused for years have now been sold off. With help from our entire team, we have now created a national record for sales achieved through e-auctions,” Arora said.

