Joint ops to be discussed at Air Force conference

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the two-day Air Force Commanders Conference at Air Headquarters, New Delhi on Monday. All the operational commanders get together to discuss, analyse and decide on important matters pertaining to the Force.

The Air Force communicated officially that the Commanders’ Conference taking place on November 25 & 26 will discuss joint operations, anti-drone operations, countering asymmetric warfare and will look to strengthen the fleet’s precision targeting, cyber and information warfare capability.

Issues pertaining to indigenisation, streamlining procurement of equipment, strengthening training and optimisation of the HR policies would also be discussed during this conference, added the Air Force in its release.

Defence Minister in his address praised the air force and said, “We are strengthening our defence capability through increased domestic production and reduced dependence on import of military hardware. We have to seize new opportunities for indigenous design and development and I appreciate the IAF’s effort in this regard.”

The Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria briefed the Defence Minister on the current status of the IAF.

The CAS, while addressing the Commanders, emphasised the need for further enhancing our operational capabilities to deter any misadventure by our adversaries.

Underlining the joint manship Air Chief “emphasised the need for enhanced joint training with the Indian Army as well as the Indian Navy for fostering joint manship and ensuring national security.”