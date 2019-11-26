Lesser funds spent on tribals' education in 2018-19: Government in Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The amount of funds spent on the educational development of scheduled tribals has declined during 2018-19 as compared to 2017-18.

This data was given in response to a question in Parliament.

Under Article 275 (1) of the Constitution, including Eklavya model residential schools (EMRS) and special central assistance to tribal sub-scheme, the amount spent during the year 2018-19 was Rs 1,411.35 crore as compared to Rs 1,593.29 crore during 2017-18.

The amount spent during 2016-17 was Rs 1,253.85 crore.

The states of Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Tripura, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh saw a decline in the funds during the year 2018-19 as compared to 2017-18.

The states which showed an increase in funds being spent on were Sikkim, UP, Mizoram, Bihar, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.