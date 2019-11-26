Home Nation

Midday meals put 931 kids in hospital in three years, Jharkhand tops list

Currently, there is no scheme for taking feedback from a neutral party on the scheme.

Published: 26th November 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

midday meal

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 930 children reported sick after eating midday meal in schools across the country in the last three years, maximum of whom are from Jharkhand, reveal figures compiled by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry. 

In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, the government also said that while 259 children fell sick in Jharkhand in 2016 after having the school meal, this number was 201 in Maharashtra and 153 in UP. 

While the total number of children who reported ill after school meal was 801, it did not cross 50 in 2017, 2018 or 2019 (till November).

In reply to a separate question in the House, the Ministry also informed that a total of 52 instances of complaints were reported regarding corruption in the implementation of the scheme in the last three years.

Of these, the highest were in Uttar Pradesh.

Through the MDM, lunch is provided to over 10 crore school children in nearly 11.4 lakh government schools.

Recently the government had also started a plan to get the scheme monitored regularly by resource co-coordinators specially assigned with the task of constantly checking on quality and quantity of food being served to children in government schools.

These resource co-ordinators, who will be either teachers given additional responsibility of the task or will be NGO personnel chosen by the state governments, will have six to ten schools assigned to each of them. 

Senior officials in the school education department of the Ministry said that the Centre has already written to states to appoint nearly 2 lakh such co-ordinators and the project will start by November.

Currently, there is no scheme for taking feedback from a neutral party on the scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
midday meal
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp