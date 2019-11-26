Now, families of battle casualties can stay for a year in government accommodation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday extended the period of retention of government accommodation by families of battle casualties of all the three services.



Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its official release said, “Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to extend the period of retention of government accommodation by battle casualties from all the three services to one year from the existing three months.”



In view of the requirements and demands of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence reviewed the existing provisions and recommended the extension of the period to boost the morale of service personnel, added the MoD.



Before the order, the families of Armed Forces personnel killed in action against enemy forces could retain government accommodation only for three months.



