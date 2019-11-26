Home Nation

Placards demanding Ajit Pawar's return outside Sena-NCP-Congress meet

Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM along with Devendra Fadnavis as CM after he broke ranks with his party and supported the BJP.

Published: 26th November 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 11:27 PM

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hours after he resigned as deputy Chief Minister, some NCP workers on Tuesday hailed Ajit Pawar and demanded that he return to the party fold.

Placards reading "Dada we love you" and "ekach vaada, Ajit Dada (Only one promise -- Ajit Dada)" were raised outside a hotel here where a joint meeting of the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress leaders is underway.

Ajit Pawar broke ranks with his party and supported the BJP. He was sworn in as deputy CM along with Devendra Fadnavis as CM last Saturday.

Ajit was sacked as the NCP's legislature party leader the same day, but he continued to be part of the NCP.

Both Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar resigned earlier in the day.

While the NCP leader remained incommunicado, Fadnavis said that Ajit told him that he was quitting for "personal reasons."

TAGS
NCP Ajit Pawar
