Seamless communications between airforce, army and navy pre-requisite for achieving jointness

NEW DELHI: Stressing on the imperatives of jointness Minister of State for Defence said seamless communication is a pre-requisite for it.

Giving his inaugural address at the national seminar on Defence Communication (DEFCOM INDIA 2019) at Delhi Minister of State (Defence) Shripad Naik said, “(S) seamless communications between the three services were a pre-requisite for achieving the vision of jointness.”

The two-day DEFCOM INDIA 2019 seminar commenced at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi on Tuesday 26 November 2019. The theme for the seminar is, “Communications: A Decisive Catalyst for Jointness”.

Ministry of Defence in its official release said, “The seminar is devoted to the seminal theme of leveraging communications for achieving jointness between the three services.” In his inaugural address, the Minister of State (Defence) Shripad Naik highlighted that the announcement of Chief of Defence Staff by the Hon’ble Prime Minister has been made keeping in view the much-needed reform to streamline and further improve the coordination and integration between the three services, added the MoD.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat delivered the key note address and brought out the security challenges confronting the Nation and stressed on the need for ‘jointness’. General Bipin Rawat also stressed on the need for the industry to meet the aspirations of the Armed Forces and offer solutions which meet the operational requirements.

DEFCOM 2019 on the first day witnessed active participation from the armed forces, industry, research and development organisations and the academia.

It provided an excellent opportunity for the industry to understand the requirements of the Armed Forces. The DEFCOM exhibition showcased cutting edge communication solutions from the industry and gave officers from the three services an opportunity to gain insights on technology and industry capabilities. The prestigious DEFCOM journal was also released during the seminar.