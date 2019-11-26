Upendra Kushwaha begins fast unto death for setting up of two Kendriya Vidyalayas in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) president and former minister of state for Human Resource Department (HRD) Upendra Kushwaha went on his ‘fast unto death’ on Tuesday at the Miller High School in Patna in support of a charter of 25 demands including land to proposed Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Supported by the president of Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi and founder-president of Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) Mukesh Sahni, Kushwaha attacked the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar for compromising the future of state’s children.

He alleged that state government has not allotted lands for the opening of two new Kendriya Vidyalayas- one in Nawada and another in Aurangabad districts of Bihar.

“I have already informed the state government that if lands are not provided, I shall be staging a fast unto death from November 26 till the state government clears way for the opening of KVs at Nawada and Aurangabad, which have already been approved,” he said.

Kushwaha, who himself is a teacher-turned –politician got the construction of 13 KVs approved by the Centre.

"Rest other 11 KVs have already stated academics sessions in other states but two KVs, which were approved for Bihar are yet to start session because of non-availability of land or temporary buildings,” he rued.

Accusing CM Nitish Kumar of being indifferent towards his genuine demands for lands to KVs, he said: “CM Nitish Kumar is perhaps the first such kind of CM in this world, who is running the futures of his own state’s children by overlooking the demands of lands”.

He said children without education are like birds without wings and they must receive a quality education.