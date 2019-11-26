Home Nation

Will prove our majority 100 per cent, says Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant

The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state assembly.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision of a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party along with Congress and NCP will prove majority in the assembly.

"We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. Whatever is happening in Maharashtra is against the Constitution. We demanded the floor test be held soon since more delay will lead to horse-trading," he told reporters here.

"We have the majority. 100 per cent we will prove our strength in the house. Truth will win," Sawant said.

Earlier this month, Sawant had resigned as the Union Minister citing moral grounds. He was the lone Shiv Sena member in the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and served as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

READ| Maharashtra drama: Ajit Pawar resigns as deputy CM, Fadnavis may follow suit

The Supreme Court earlier today ordered that a floor test should be held in the Maharashtra assembly before 5 pm tomorrow, days after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the state's chief minister nixing Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP's bid to form the government in the state.

In a surprise development, Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister for the second time while NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy on the morning of November 23.

Yesterday, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP submitted a letter of MLAs at Raj Bhavan saying the present dispensation does not have numbers and staked claim to form the government.

The BJP had won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly in last month's assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. Although BJP and Shiv Sena got the mandate to form the government, the two parties parted ways over power-sharing.

