Home Nation

988 foreigners in six detention centres in Assam, 28 detenues dead

The detention centres were equipped with all basic facilities, including those related to medical care.

Published: 27th November 2019 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Detention centre

For representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 1,000 foreigners were lodged in six detention centres in Assam and 28 of them had died either in such facilities or in hospitals, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said from 2016 to October 13, 2019, as many as 28 detenues had died either in the detention centres or in hospitals, where they were referred.

"As informed by the government of Assam, as on November 22, 2019, 988 foreigners were lodged in six detention centres in Assam," he said.

Rai added that according to the information made available by the state government, the detention centres were equipped with all basic facilities, including those related to medical care.

"Basic facilities like food, clothing, daily newspapers, television facilities in every ward, sports facilities, the performance of cultural programmes, library, yoga, meditation facilities etc. are provided to the detenues in the detention centres," the minister said.

He said indoor hospital facilities with medical staff were available in every detention centre and health checkups of the detenues were conducted regularly.

In case of complications, doctors referred the detenues to the nearest civil hospitals of the districts concerned and on the advice of the civil hospital authorities, they were admitted to medical colleges and other health institutes, Rai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam detention centres
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp