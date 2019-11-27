Ayodhya verdict: A person from Sangh Parivar may lead proposed temple trust

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict on vexed Ayodhya issue paved the way for temple construction in the temple town, right-wing organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), went into a huddle to chart the future course of action and define the role to be played by each one them.

At such an RSS- BJP coordination meeting attended by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the RSS senior office bearers in Varanasi on late Tuesday evening, elaborate confabulations were held over the structure and formation of the proposed temple trust to be set up by the Central government in compliance of the apex court order.

As per the highly placed sources, discussions were also held over potential names to head the prestigious trust. While there has been an open tussle going on among various Akharas and seers of Ayodhya to head the proposed trust, at the BJP-RSS coordination meeting, a broader consensus was reached over the proposal to appoint a person from Sangh Pariwar as trust chairman.

However, the sources claimed that before reaching the unanimity between RSS and the BJP over the issue, a number of names for the chairmanship of proposed trust came up for discussion. The RSS leaders asked Yogi Aditynath to put forth his suggestion over the issue.

At the coordination meeting, presided over by the senior-most leaders of RSS, including Sarkarywah Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Sah Sarkaryawah Dr Krishna Gopal, a broader outline was drawn as how to go about the temple construction in the days to come.

The BJP was represented by UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with senior party office bearers including Sunil Bansal and Ratnakar, in the meeting held at Sant Atulanand School in Koirajpur on Varanasi-Babatpur Road.

The leaders, in the meeting, decided that for temple construction, a campaign across the villages would be spearheaded to exhort people for karsewa. “During the campaign, gratitude would be extended to the people of the state and the nation for accepting the verdict peacefully,” said a senior BJP leader.

The leaders expressed hope that the temple construction would commence on Ram Navami (birthday of Lord Ram) next year and a strategy was also thrashed out to seek people’s support in temple construction from across the nation.

Besides Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Dr Krishna Gopal, RSS Prant Pracharak (regional in-charge) Ramesh and Kshetriya Pracharak (area in-charge) Anil were also present in the meeting.