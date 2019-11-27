 Child-friendly police station opens in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a joint initiative by the crime investigation department along with the UNICEF, a ‘Bal Mitra Thaana’ (Child-Friendly Police station) was established in Bihar’s Bhagalpur’s Kotwali Police station to provide a safe atmosphere to juvenile delinquents and children.

This police station has been decked up with books, comics and other entertainment facilities for children.

Outlining the concept of this Thaana, IG (weaker section) Dr. Kamal Kishore said."It is aimed at providing reforms to the juvenile delinquents and children accompanying their parents to police station through many pictorial delights and entertainments."

He said that such child-friendly police stations would be opened in eight other districts in the near future.

At each of these kinds of child-friendly police station, all materials which are generally found at a pre-school for toddlers will be provided to make the children feel homely and juvenile delinquents normal.

"Children in need of care and protection arriving at this Thaana will get entertained with various play and game materials while juvenile delinquents will be made to feel homely. A child-Help Desk would be set up with properly trained counselors and cops," he said.

The process of setting up of such kind of child-friendly police stations are regularly monitored by ADG (CID) Vinay Kumar and UNICEF officials together.